Misappropriation of pre-matric minority scholarship funds: CBI files FIR

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 11 educational institutions in Telangana for alleged misappropriation of pre-matric scholarship funds of minority students.

Across the country, the agency booked cases against 1572 institutions for allegedly committing fraud.

The MoMA found five institutions from Andhra Pradesh involved in the fraud.

The FIR is booked under Section 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (Using as genuine a forged), including, Prevention Corruption 1988 Act 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) & (d) and 13 (2) r/w 13 (1)(a) based on a complaint lodged by the Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi.

The accused involved in the case are nodal officers of institutes, unknown officials of PSU banks and district/state nodal officers of 830 institutions located in 18 states in India.

“During a third-party evaluation conducted by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, it was found that 830 institutions are not operational or fake or partially fake. An amount of Rs 144.33 crore loss is caused by these institutions by way of embezzlement of funds from the financial year 2017-2018 to 2021-2022. The fraud might have taken place before 2017-2018 too,” the MoMA stated in its complaint to the CBI.

The CBI teams have started identifying the bank accounts and beneficiaries mentioned in the records where the money was transferred.

The highest have been found in Assam – 225 followed by Karnataka – 162, Uttar Pradesh – 154 and Rajasthan – 99.