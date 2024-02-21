Miscreants desecrate Christian graves at Secunderabad cemetery

Hyderabad: Unidentified miscreants have desecrated graves at a Christian cemetery in Secunderabad.

According to reports, some graves were recently desecrated by miscreants at St John’s cemetery in Secunderabad, which is one of the oldest cemeteries in the region. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

After attack on Dalit Madiga Church last week yesterday some miscreants tried to demolish graves in oldest cemetery in Secunderabad St. John’s Cemetery. @revanth_anumula should look into this type of attacks on Minorities. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/i42zEdqD0M — Mubashir.Khurram (@infomubashir) February 21, 2024

Expressing concern, several community leaders have urged the state government to take steps to prevent such attacks on minority communities and bring the preparators to justice.

When contacted, DCP North zone Rohini Priyadarshini confirmed the incident. She said, “We have received a report that only one grave in the cemetery was damaged. However, we have not received any complaint so far.”

The officer refused say whether or not the incident was communal in nature. “We in the process of verifying details of the incident. Further action will follow,” she told Siasat.com.

Notably, on February 13, a scuffle broke out between Bajrang Dal members and Dalit Christians near the Methodist church in Janwada village of Rangareddy district late on Tuesday, resulting in injuries to at least 14 people.

The clash stemmed from a disagreement over road widening. The Bajrang Dal men had demanded expansion of a road towards the church compound. The church members objected to move, resulting in the opposing group launching an attack on the church.