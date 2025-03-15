Miscreants throw Holi colours on worshippers heading for namaz in Kothur

A video of the incident went viral on social media and netizens are demanding action against the miscreants.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 15th March 2025 6:51 pm IST
Miscreants throw Holi colours on worshippers heading for namaz in Kothur
A Muslim young man in Holi colours thrown at him while he was on his way to offer Friday prayers in Kothur

Hyderabad: Unsocial elements tried to foment communal trouble at Enmulanara village in Kothur mandal of Ranga Reddy district during Holi festival on Friday, March 14.

A group of people sprinkled colour powder on Muslim men who were on their way to offer Friday namaz at the Masjid e Ek Minar located at Enmulanara village under Kothur police station.

Soon after the incident, the Kothur police was informed, who reached the spot and assured to take action against the miscreants, who intentionally sprinkled colours on people heading for jummah namaz.

A video of the incident went viral on social media and netizens are demanding action against the miscreants who tried to disturb the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Telangana.

Police have identified some people who had sprinkled the colour and took them into custody. An FIR has been lodged and further investigation is on.

