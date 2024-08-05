Misinformation fuels violence against a community in UK

The recent mass stabbing incident in Southport has ignited a wave of Islamophobia and targeted violence in the United Kingdom (UK), fueled by an online misinformation campaign that labelled the attacker as a Muslim “illegal immigrant.”

The narrative against Muslims circulated by extremist far-right on social media accounts has led to violent attacks on the community in Southport seaside town in England, highlighting the danger of unchecked disinformation and rising far-right sentiments.

The targeted violence occurred during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event after a 17-year-old attacker with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack, resulting killing of six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and nine-year-old Aliceilvauiar.

Following the incident, misinformation was circulated rapidly on social media with unverified claims suggesting that the suspect was a Muslim migrant.

The narrative which the Merseyside Police have debunked as false incited a mob of approximately 300 people, including members of the English Defence League – an anti-Muslim far-right group to target a local mosque in Southport. The far-right group mob assembled outside Muslim houses to attack them leading to violent clashes with police and significant property damages, torching of cars and vandalisation of Mosque properties.

The police have clarified that the suspect originally belonged to Cardiff City UK and the offender has nothing to do with the Muslim community. Despite the police call, the misinformation already had dire consequences with over 50 police officers sustaining injuries, including fractures, cuts during the riots fueled by far-right groups following a peaceful memorial service for the victims.

According to reports, violence has since spread to other areas leading to more than 100 arrests.

Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, acknowledged the grave threat posed by rising far-right extremism in the UK and throughout Europe, Anadolu reported.

🇬🇧 Riots in the UK are quickly getting out of control. pic.twitter.com/ZbPHY514Ak — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) August 3, 2024

Sunrise in Southport. A scene of devastation surrounding the mosque on St Luke’s Road after an angry mob attacked police last night. Bricks, bottles, fireworks sit alongside bits of a burnt out police vehicle – metal melted in the heat. @GMB pic.twitter.com/AD0wZS2zIm — Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) July 31, 2024

The anti-Muslim violence in the country has drawn vehement condemnation from top politicians, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

On Sunday, newly-elected Prime Minister, Keir Starmer addressed the country as violent riots continue across parts of the UK. “I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder,” he said in his speech.

'I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder'



Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addresses the country as violent riots continue across parts of the UK. https://t.co/U56wIrPQTO



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/pLRqBVmUyg — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 4, 2024

The Runnymede Trust, a think tank has condemned the riots as a tragic outcome of the rising Islamophobia that thrives in both social and mainstream media.

The think tank which is based on race equality emphasised that the normalization of such anti-Muslim hatred has severe implications for community cohesion and safety.

We offer our utmost solidarity to Muslim communities and people of colour affected by the racist violence unfolding across the country.

“We offer our utmost solidarity to Muslim communities and people of colour affected by the racist violence unfolding across the country,” they wrote on X.

We offer our utmost solidarity to Muslim communities and people of colour affected by the racist violence unfolding across the country. pic.twitter.com/NzLN6WfQ9R — Runnymede Trust (@RunnymedeTrust) August 3, 2024

On the other side, several videos have emerged on social media showing residents of Southport banding together to support the Muslim community and clean up the town.

People help to repair damaged wall at #Southport Mosque after violence last night. Latest in @BBCNWT at 1.30 pic.twitter.com/5W6rDg91qY — Andy Gill (@MerseyHack) July 31, 2024

Meanwhile, Southport Mosque management has released fresh information on the details of the attack.