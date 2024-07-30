UK mass stabbings: 9-yr-old girl third child to die, 5 critical

London: A third child, a nine-year-old girl, has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in Monday’s knife attack in northwest England’s Southport, the local police announced on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that the children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven years. Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in critical condition,” a statement released by Merseyside Police on the horrific incident detailed.

Two adults also remain in critical condition after being injured during the incident.

A 17-year-old male from Banks in Lancashire, who was born in Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in police custody.

The children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender, armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack those inside.

The police said that the shocking incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“A name has been shared on social media in connection with the suspect in the incident in Southport. This name is incorrect and we would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing,” said the police statement.

It also mentioned that its specialist Family Liaison Officers are providing support to the families at this terrible time.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to visit Southport later on Tuesday.

Ahead of Starmer’s visit, British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Southport MP Patrick Hurley laid flowers at the scene of the attack on Tuesday morning. A vigil is also being planned in the evening in memory of the victims.