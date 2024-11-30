Miss India to millions: Sobhita Dhulipala’s reported net worth

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting married on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. After announcing their engagement in August, the couple has started their pre-wedding festivities. Their Haldi ceremony was a colorful event with close family in attendance. Sobhita looked stunning in a bright red saree and later changed into a yellow outfit, while Naga kept it traditional in a kurta pyjama.

Here are some delightful moments from the haldi ceremony of Yuva Samrat @chay_akkineni and @sobhitaD! 🎉



Sobhita Dhulipala: From Beauty Queen to Actress

Born in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, Sobhita rose to fame after winning Femina Miss India Earth in 2013. This opened doors to the modeling world and eventually led to her acting debut in 2016 with the critically acclaimed Raman Raghav 2.0.

Her career took off with Made in Heaven, where her role as Tara Khanna resonated with audiences. She has since starred in hit projects like Goodachari, The Night Manager, and the blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan series.

Sobhita’s Net Worth

Sobhita’s net worth is estimated at Rs 7 to 10 crores. She charges Rs 70 lakh to 1 crore per project and earned Rs 1 crore for her role in Ponniyin Selvan I.

A Power Couple

Together, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have a combined wealth of over Rs 160 crores. With their talent, success, and love, they are one of Indian cinema’s most admired couples.