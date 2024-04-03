Miss Universe denies reports of Saudi Arabia’s participation in 2024 pageant

The Miss Universe Organization has denied recent reports that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) would be participating in the upcoming 73rd Miss Universe pageant for the first time ever.

“We would like to categorically state that no selection process has been conducted in Saudi Arabia, and any such claims are false and misleading,” the organizatiom said in a statement.

“The selection of contestants to represent their respective countries in the Miss Universe competition is a rigorous process that adheres strictly to our policies and guidelines. Each country’s selection is carried out in accordance with established criteria and regulations, ensuring fairness and transparency in the selection of participants.”

The statement adds, “While Saudi Arabia is not yet among those countries fully confirmed participating this year, we are currently undergoing a rigorous vetting process qualifying a potential candidate to be awarded the franchise and assigned a national director to represent.

“Saudi Arabia will not have this opportunity to join our prestigious pageant until this is final and confirmed by our approval committee.”

The statement came after Saudi model Rumy Al-Qahtani took to Instagram and announced her participation in the annual pageant.

“Honored to participate in Miss Universe 2024,” Alqahtani wrote in Arabic on Instagram on March 25. “This is the first participation of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe competition.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C46cXXjsoOT/?igsh=aHl5M2YxdDR3dTl1

The Miss Universe 2024 pageant, set to take place in Mexico in September, will feature over 100 contestants from various nationalities.

“We are committed to showcasing diversity and inclusivity on our global stage, celebrating the beauty and talents of women from all walks of life,” Miss Universe said.

“We look forward to a successful and exciting edition of Miss Universe in Mexico, and we extend our best wishes to all the contestants as they prepare to embark on this incredible journey.”