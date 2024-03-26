In a first, Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe pageant

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is set to mark a significant milestone in its history by participating in the upcoming 73rd Miss Universe pageant for the first time ever.

Twenty-seven-year-old Saudi model Rumy Al-Qahtani gears up to represent the Kingdom at the event in Mexico.

“Honored to participate in Miss Universe 2024,” Alqahtani wrote in Arabic on Instagram. “This is the first participation of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe competition.”

She also shared photos of herself wearing a sequined gown and a Miss Universe-Saudi Arabia sash while holding the Saudi Arabian flag.

Who is Rumy Al-Qahtani?

Rumy Al-Qahtani, who hails from Riyadh, has participated in numerous beauty pageants including Miss Planet International, Miss Woman International Beauty Contest, and Miss Global Asian in Malaysia.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in dentistry, and is fluent in English, French, and Arabic, also an influencer with one million followers on Instagram.