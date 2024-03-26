UAE: Flu vaccination mandatory for Umrah, Haj pilgrims

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the necessity of taking all required basic doses of vaccinations, especially influenza vaccination, before traveling to perform Umrah and Haj rituals.

The ministry stated that influenza vaccination cards will be required for those traveling to Umrah starting Tuesday, March 26.

This decision comes within the framework of the ministry’s keenness to preserve the health and safety of Umrah pilgrims, pilgrims, their families, and all segments of society, from infectious diseases.

حفاظاً على صحة وسلامة المعتمرين والحجاج وأسرهم، وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع تؤكد إلزامية أخذ جميع الجرعات الأساسية المطلوبة من التطعيمات، خاصة تطعيم الأنفلونزا قبل السفر لأداء العمرة ومناسك الحج. pic.twitter.com/UScQpQstqy — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) March 25, 2024

It is strongly recommended travellers to visit health center well before leaving the country, especially in the event of chronic diseases.

The ministry called for vaccinations to be taken at least ten days before travel to ensure the effectiveness of the vaccine and provide sufficient immunity for prevention.

The health guidelines developed by the ministry included a number of important points, the most important of which are:

Wash hands with soap and water frequently

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Maintain a safe distance from people with symptoms