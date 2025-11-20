Mumbai: Nadeen Ayoub, the first Palestinian to compete in Miss Universe, took to the stage on Wednesday during the national costume segment, paying homage to her homeland in an ivory gown. What truly caught the attention of many across the globe was the hand-painted cape, paying tribute to both the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, symbolizing unity and coexistence.

Sharing some beautiful photographs on Instagram, Nadeen wrote: “Stepping onto the Miss Universe stage in a gown that carried generations within it was one of the most meaningful moments of my life. Ivory for purity, golden-green embroidery inspired by our villages, a shatweh-inspired crown, and a hand-painted cape honoring Al-Aqsa and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre showing our coexistence and unity.”

“Every stitch came from the art of tatreez, the stories, hands, and resilience of Palestinian women. The olive tree symbolizes peace and belonging, with a key reminding me of home.”

“This wasn’t just a costume for me. It was my heritage, my voice, and my heart on the Miss Universe stage,” she concluded.

The photos quickly went viral, with social media users applauding her message and the artistic portrayal of Palestinian identity. One user wrote, “The best traditional dress.” Another commented, “Absolutely stunning. The story of Palestine in your gown.” Many also celebrated the inclusion of both religious landmarks, with a supporter saying, “I love that they included both the Mosque and the Church.”

Who is Nadeen Ayoub?

Image Source: Nadeen Ayoub Instagram

Nadeen grew up between Palestine, USA and Canada, and as per reports, she is currently based between Dubai and Ramallah in the West Bank. At just 24, she made history in 2022 as the first Palestinian woman to compete at the Miss Earth pageant, where she emerged as a top-five finalist.

Professionally, she holds a diploma in literature and psychology along with certifications in health and nutrition. She is the founder of Olive Green Academy, which trains Palestinian women in sustainability to build eco-friendly businesses, and she also supports grassroots initiatives through Sayidat Falasteen, a platform showcasing women-led organizations across Palestine.

74th Miss Universe Finale

The 74th edition of the beauty pageant will take place at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, on Friday, November 21, 2025 in Thailand. It will be live-streamed on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel.