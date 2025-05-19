Miss World 2025 contestants pay tribute to Gulzar Houz fire victims at Secretariat

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Secretariat hosted a special visit on Sunday evening by Miss World 2025 contestants, who are currently touring as part of the 72nd Miss World contest.

The visit also included a minute of silence observed by the contestants, ministers, and officials in memory of the victims of the Gulzar Houz fire tragedy.

More than 10 international contestants, including Miss India Nandini Gupta, visited the Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat. They paid floral tribute at the statue of Telangana Thalli while the state anthem ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’ played, creating a proud and festive atmosphere.

The visitors were impressed by the Secretariat’s grand design and architecture. Many took photos and selfies near the Telangana Thalli statue and the main building, expressing their admiration and excitement.

In a cheerful moment, the contestants chanted “Telangana Zaroor Aana” (Must Visit Telangana), appreciating the warm hospitality and rich culture of the state.