Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad: List of Indian winners so far

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Miss World 2025 is all set to make its grand debut in Hyderabad this May, with contestants from across the globe arriving in the city on May 6 and 7. A series of exciting events will take place leading up to the grand finale on May 31 at Hitex, making it a historic moment for India.

As anticipation builds, let’s take a look at the Indian women who have won the prestigious Miss World title and made a mark in various fields.

India’s Miss World Winners Over the Years

1. Reita Faria (1966)

The first Indian woman to win Miss World, Reita Faria, hailing from Mumbai, chose a path away from glamour and pursued a career in medicine. She later settled in Dublin with her husband, endocrinologist David Powell, and dedicated herself to public health and education initiatives.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994)

One of the most famous Miss World winners, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became a global icon. From ruling Bollywood to being the face of L’Oréal and gracing the Cannes red carpet, she has achieved remarkable success. Married to actor Abhishek Bachchan, she is the daughter-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan and has a daughter, Aaradhya.

3. Diana Hayden (1997)

Hailing from Hyderabad, Diana Hayden explored acting after her win and studied at RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, London). She later became an author, writing ‘The Beautiful Truth’, a guide on grooming and personality development. Diana is married to an American businessman and has a daughter.

4. Yukta Mookhey (1999)

Yukta Mookhey, after her Miss World win, ventured into Bollywood but did not find much success. She appeared in films like ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Katputtli’, and a minor role in ‘Good Newwz’.

5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000)

A true global star, Priyanka Chopra went from Bollywood to Hollywood, starring in hit projects ‘Quantico’, ‘Don 2’ with Shah Rukh Khan, and even collaborating with Pitbull for a music video. She is married to American singer Nick Jonas, and the couple has a daughter, Malti Marie.

6. Manushi Chhillar (2017)

After winning Miss World, Manushi was on the path to becoming a doctor but took a turn towards Bollywood instead. She made her debut alongside Akshay Kumar in ‘Samrat Prithviraj’.

Miss World 2025 – The Indian Hopeful

This year, Nandini Gupta, who won Femina Miss India World 2023, will represent India at Miss World 2025. The reigning Miss World is Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic, who won the crown in 2024.

With India already having six Miss World winners, will we see another Indian beauty queen bring home the crown this year? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for all updates from Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad!