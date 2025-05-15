Miss World contestants to visit Lord Narasimha temple near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Miss World 2025 contestants will visit the famous Lord Narasimha temple at Yadagirigutta near here on Thursday.

The temple, about 60 kms away from Hyderabad, was renovated on a grand scale during the previous BRS regime.

As part of its broader vision, the Telangana government has drawn up an action plan to leverage the global event to promote the state as a tourist destination, enhance the state’s international profile and attract investments.

Also Read Miss World 2025 contestants to experience marfa, shopping at Charminar

During their stay, the Miss World contestants will tour several key tourist attractions across the state.

They undertook a heritage walk at the historic Charminar here on May 13 and visited Ramappa temple in Mulugu district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on May 14.

The Miss World 2025 contest began with a glittering ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 31.