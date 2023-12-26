Missed first MTSE? Second chance on Jan 7 – Register for Rs 5 lakh scholarship

Hyderabad: In a successful start to the Millat Talent Search Exam (MTSE) 2024, the first exam took place on December 24, 2023, across 147 centers in India. A total of 2970 students participated, marking an impressive turnout for the nationwide talent test.

Dr. Mouzzam Hussain, Senior Director of MS Education Academy, visited exam centers in Hyderabad to witness the dedication of the students. Impressed by the enthusiasm displayed, he urges those who missed the first exam to take advantage of the second opportunity scheduled for January 7, 2024, which will be conducted at 175 centers.

The MTSE, organized by the Millat Foundation for Education Research and Development (MFERD) annually for class 10th students, is a pathway to prestigious educational institutes like MS Education Academy Hyderabad, Anees Defense Career Institute Pune, and Millat Scholars Academy Bengaluru.

Participating students have the chance to secure a Rs. 5 Lakh scholarship for courses including NEET, IIT JEE, CLAT, NDA, and CA Foundation with an integrated intermediate/+2 course.

To accommodate those who couldn’t participate in the first round, the second exam presents a chance to register and demonstrate their potential. The last date for registration is January 3.

Registration can be done on the MFERD website (click here).

For more information, interested candidates can contact email id mferd@ms.academy or cell phone +919573519922.