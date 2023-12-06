Missile fired from Yemen intercepted by IDF over Red Sea

The incident set off sirens in the southernmost city of Eilat, though the IDF says the missile did not enter Israeli airspace,.

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that a surface-to-surface missile, believed to have been launched from Yemen, was intercepted over the Red Sea using the long-range Arrow air defence system, the media reported.

The incident set off sirens in the southernmost city of Eilat, though the IDF says the missile did not enter Israeli airspace, The Times of Israel reported.

“The target did not cross into Israeli territory, and did not pose a threat to civilians. The alert was activated according to protocol,” the IDF added.

