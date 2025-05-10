Missile-like object lands in Dal Lake as loud explosions rock Srinagar

Another suspected object was recovered from Lasjan on the outskirts of the city on Saturday morning, which is being examined, the officials said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 10th May 2025 1:27 pm IST

Srinagar: A missile-like object landed deep inside the Dal Lake — a major tourist attraction in Srinagar — after loud explosions rocked the city on Saturday morning, officials said.

Smoke bellowed from the surface of the lake when the object landed, the officials said.

The debris of the object, which has been fished out by the security forces, is being analysed, they added.

