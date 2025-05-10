Missile-like object lands in Dal Lake as loud explosions rock Srinagar

Srinagar: A missile-like object landed deep inside the Dal Lake — a major tourist attraction in Srinagar — after loud explosions rocked the city on Saturday morning, officials said.

Smoke bellowed from the surface of the lake when the object landed, the officials said.

#Dal_Lake #Srinagar

A missile-like object crashed into Srinagars Dal Lake triggering loud explosions and causing damage to aquatic life. Security forces have recovered the debris which is now under investigation. pic.twitter.com/AS6x7IXiti — faisalshah7o3 (@bullseyeo66) May 10, 2025

The debris of the object, which has been fished out by the security forces, is being analysed, they added.

Another suspected object was recovered from Lasjan on the outskirts of the city on Saturday morning, which is being examined, the officials said.