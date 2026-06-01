Missing boy found dead in UP school; family alleges murder

Chandauli: The body of a six-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Chadauli in Kajarara village was found under suspicious circumstances on the campus of a government school, police have said.

Dheena Police Station SHO Dileep Kumar Srivastava late Sunday, May 31, said that Kartik, a class 1 student, had gone missing in the morning while playing outside his home.

When he failed to return home after a long period, his family members started a search, and found his body in a government school in the village.

The family alleged that the boy was murdered.

The SHO said the police are investigating the death and sent the body for a post-mortem.