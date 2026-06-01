Missing boy found dead in UP school; family alleges murder

Dheena Police Station SHO Dileep Kumar Srivastava late Sunday, May 31, said that Kartik, a class 1 student, had gone missing in the morning while playing outside his home.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st June 2026 8:48 am IST
Representational image
Representational image

Chandauli: The body of a six-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Chadauli in Kajarara village was found under suspicious circumstances on the campus of a government school, police have said.

Dheena Police Station SHO Dileep Kumar Srivastava late Sunday, May 31, said that Kartik, a class 1 student, had gone missing in the morning while playing outside his home.

When he failed to return home after a long period, his family members started a search, and found his body in a government school in the village.

Subhan Bakery

The family alleged that the boy was murdered.

The SHO said the police are investigating the death and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st June 2026 8:48 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button