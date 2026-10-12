Mission Olympic Wing to produce multiple Olympic medallists: COAS

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth on Monday, October 12, highlighted the role played by Indian Army’s Mission Olympic Wing in supporting talented sportspersons across the country, asserting that their strong performance in the recent Asian Games is an indication of their potential for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Indian Army felicitated its medal winners from the continental meet at the Manekshaw Centre here. Army athletes won a total of 20 medals, including six gold, eight silver and six bronze at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

“I want to assure the nation that, as far as the Army is concerned, we have actively established multiple Sports Nodes across the country through Mission Olympic Wing. We have Boys Sports Companies and Girls Sports Companies. As a regular talent pipeline for every major championship, we will produce new athletes and provide them opportunities to play for the country,” Seth said in his address after the felicitation.

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The Army’s Mission Olympic Wing was established in 2001. There are five hubs in the Mission Olympics Wing — the Rowing node, Marksmanship node (for shooters), Equestrian node, Sailing node and the Army Sports Institute (ASI).

“It is my firm belief that in the coming Olympic Games, meeting the athletes today gives me full confidence that many of them will finish on the podium and win gold, silver and bronze medals for our country at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics,” Seth added.

Some of the most prominent Asiad success stories for the Army were distance runner Gulveer Singh, who won two silver (1500m and 10,000) and a bronze medal (5000m), trap shooter Neeru Dhanda (individual and mixed team gold, women’s team silver) and marathon runner Sawan Barwal, who became the first indian in 44 years to win a marathon medal with his silver.

Seth urged people to continue encouraging athletes.

“It is the duty of all us countrymen to keep encouraging them at all times because winning every time might not be possible. I won’t say that participating is enough — participating is important, but along with participating, winning a medal is also important,” he said.

“I would like to state once again that we will continue to encourage them, and it is my firm belief that through their hard work and dedication, they will not only bring glory to the Indian Army but will also raise the flag of India even higher on the world stage.”

Trap shooter Neeru Dhanda said joining the Indian Army has been an enriching experience that also helped her grow as a sportsperson.

“Since I recently joined the Indian Army last year, this is a distinct experience. As individuals and sportspersons, we need this kind of exposure too. It is important to gain experience through such programmes.

“We learn from every single thing, and sports teaches us a lot. Meeting people, learning how to interact and conduct ourselves — we are learning all of this by attending these programmes,” Dhanda told PTI.