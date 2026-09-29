2028 Olympic Torch relay to cross all 50 US states before LA arrival

The Olympic flame will be lit in Olympia, Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, before beginning its journey around the United States in spring 2028.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Olympic torch with flame burning atop a tower during the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
Los Angeles Olympics torch

Los Angeles: The torch relay for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will begin in Atlanta, home of the last US Summer Games in 1996, and travel through all 50 states, organisers announced Tuesday, September 28.

The Olympic flame will be lit in Olympia, Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, before beginning its journey around the United States in spring 2028. The full route for the torch relay will be announced in 2027.

LA28 organizers say the relay will be one of the largest in Olympic history, passing through iconic and internationally renowned landmarks, stopping at major cultural and sporting events and hosting festival celebrations in select cities nationwide.

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“Every Olympic Games begins with a single flame, and carrying that flame to Los Angeles is an honor and privilege that we’ll share with every corner of the country, as Americans in all 50 states carry the flame on its path to our Opening Ceremony,” LA28 chair and president Casey Wasserman said in a statement.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city will be proud to welcome the Olympic flame back 32 years after hosting the centennial Summer Games.

“Atlanta looks a little different. We are bigger. We are more connected to the world. So, when the flame returns to the US, Atlanta will be ready,” Dickens said in a statement. “Ready to welcome it from Greece. Ready to celebrate the spirit of the Games together as a community. And ready to send it forward toward Los Angeles and the next chapter of America’s Olympic story.”

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The Paralympic torch relay will follow the end of the Olympics in August 2028, with the flame originating in Stoke Mandeville, England, the birthplace of the Paralympic movement. The relay’s US starting location will be announced later.

Both torch relays will be sponsored by Coca-Cola, JPMorganChase, Allstate and Xfinity.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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