Mistaken identity: Labourer killed in BSF firing at Jammu border

In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old labourer was killed in a case of mistaken identity by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) at the the Indo-Pak International Border in Samba district late on Friday, said officials.

The deceased was identified as Vasudeva Sharma, son of Madan Lal Sharma, a resident of Akhnoor district. He was working on a construction project. On the fateful day, he was returning home from work when the BSF personnel suspected him of being an infiltrator crossing the border. Subsequently, the jawans opened fire on his chest, resulting in Vasudeva’s death.

The family of the deceased labourer, who was a sole bread-earner, has demanded justice and compensation for the loss of their son. Meanwhile, the district police have initiated an investigation.

While addressing the media, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Surinder Choudhary stated, “The incident occurred late night Friday near Regal post along the IB. The individual was moving suspiciously near the BSF post. He was warned by the BSF men as per standard operating procedures. He still did not stop which prompted BSF jawans to open fire. He was injured seriously and shifted to a hospital where he died.”

The officer further said that the body after postmortem was handed over to the family members of the deceased.