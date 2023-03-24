‘Misuse of central agencies’: 14 parties move SC; seek guidelines on arrest

The matter led by Congress will be heard by the top court on April 5.

24th March 2023
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: Fourteen political parties led by the Congress on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the alleged misuse of investigative agencies in arresting opposition leaders, and sought guidelines on arrest.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud for early hearing.

The top court agreed to hear the matter on April 5.

The counsel clarified that they are not attempting to affect the ongoing investigations.

The political parties sought laying down guidelines for law enforcing agencies and courts on arrest, remand, and bail.

The top court was informed that a majority of cases are against the opposition leaders.

