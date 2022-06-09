Mithali Raj’s advice can be of invaluable help to Hyderabad cricket, says Shivlal Yadav.

Abhijit Sen Gupta

Former Test cricketer N. Shivlal Yadav who has also served the HCA and BCCI in various capacities, made an interesting point after he came to hear about the retirement of India’s ace woman cricketer Mithali Raj from all forms of international cricket. According to Shivlal, a player like Mithali with her vast experience of having played in different situations can make a huge contribution to the future of Hyderabad cricket. Not just Hyderabad but on a broader scale, India too can benefit from her services. “She must now take the role of an advisor and mentor,” said Shivlal.

To obtain the viewpoints of a cross section of players and officials connected to cricket, siasat.com spoke to several well known names in the sport. This is what Shivlal Yadav said: “Her experience and her achievements are phenomenal. See what she has achieved. Surely a player of her standard will be able to guide the future of players in Hyderabad. If we handle this aspect correctly, we will be benefited by having the advice of a person of her calibre. Not just the women players but also the young boys can learn a lot from her,” said Shivlal.

But the most incisive picture of Mithali’s personality was brought forth by her coach Murthy Rayaprolu. He disclosed facts about Mithali that she herself has not revealed to anyone. “Some time ago, she discussed with me her desire to retire from all international cricket. I felt that she could go on for at least two more years at the top level. But she was of the opinion that if she retired now, it would open a path for the youngsters who are waiting to show their talent. She is always ready to sacrifice for others. I respect her decision,” said Murthy.

“I have always admired her dedication. She sacrificed all her social life and practised cricket every evening without fail. Even on occasions when she arrived in Hyderabad from another city, she would turn up for practice that very day. She set an example for the other players. Rain or sunshine, hot weather or cold, she would be present. Her preparation was very thorough. She maintained her fitness and watched over her diet. To do this continuously for 23 years is an amazing feat. Many of our men players cannot do it,” said the coach.

“I was her coach from the year 2000 till now. I know what sacrifices she has made. As a railway employee, after she got a promotion, she was eligible to stay in an air conditioned room when we were playing on tour. But she stayed in a dormitory with the other players. She refused air conditioned accommodation and air tickets and traveled and lived with the team. She took pride in playing for Railways. How many international players will do that?” Murthy asked.

Arshad Ayub, another well known cricketer who represented India in Tests and ODIs and thereafter was President of the HCA, felt that Mithali will continue to serve as an inspiration for the youth. “She has been an icon for the youth. She has carried herself very well both as a player and as a captain. She has done us proud. All Hyderabadis and all Indians are proud of her accomplishments. I wish her all the best,” said Arshad.

Former Test cricketer M.V. Narasimha Rao (better known as Bobby Rao) who was Hyderabad’s most successful captain, was one of the players who saw Mithali from an early age and then followed her career as she developed into the world’s best woman cricketer.

“She started practicing at my academy in Marredpally. Even at that age we could see that she had tremendous motivation and determination. She was extremely hard working and never shirked any work that our coaches gave her. From her there was no laziness or excuses. She took up every task with enthusiasm and did not rest till it was completed. It was wonderful to see the little girl with so much composure and maturity,” said Rao.

“In every way she has set a good example for the Hyderabad girls. I remember that she also used to be a dancer. My niece Mamatha and Mithali used to learn dancing from the same teacher. So I knew that in addition to cricket, Mithali was also attending dance classes. I admire the positive attitude that she displayed at all times even when the going was tough. She had those champion qualities in her. Success is not obtained by talent alone. There has to be the right mental quality and she had this too,” said Rao.

Some of Mithali’s main achievements

She is the only female cricketer to surpass the 7,000 run mark in Women’s One Day International matches. She is the first player to score seven consecutive 50s in ODIs. She also holds the record for most half-centuries in WODIs. During the 2018 Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup, she became the first player from India (either male or female) to score 2000 runs in T20Is. She is the only player (female) to have captained India in more than one ICC ODI World Cup final. She was the first woman to play in 200 ODI matches. In 2019, she became the first woman to complete 20 years in international cricket. She has won the Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer in the World award in 2017, the Arjuna Award in 2003, the Padma Shri in 2015, and the Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna award in 2021.

Abhijit Sen Gupta is a seasoned journalist who writes on Sports and various other subjects.