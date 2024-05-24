Mixed reactions from realtors on proposed district reorganisation in Telangana

Hyderabad: As the Telangana government has expressed intentions to reduce the number of districts from the current 33, realtors in Telangana have expressed mixed reactions to the state government’s proposed reorganisation.

A judicial commission is likely to be appointed to oversee this process. The proposal suggests aligning districts with parliamentary constituencies, though no concrete steps have been taken yet.

Historically, the creation of new districts has driven up real estate prices due to the addition of infrastructure such as district headquarters and government offices. However, some realtors believe that the planned reduction in the number of districts could potentially slow down the real estate market.

An expert highlighted the potential risks and benefits, stating, “In the last decade, land prices in Telangana were suppressed. After the state bifurcation, there were high expectations, leading many to return to their villages and purchase land. While prices have increased, they have not dropped significantly as Telangana has not experienced distress sales. The impact of the proposed reorganisation is still uncertain and requires careful observation.”

Another real estate experts speaking anonymously, noted, “Decentralisation is always beneficial. Reducing the number of districts might benefit the headquarters but could hinder growth in surrounding areas. Investments made in the existing districts may not yield the same returns. Decentralisation is advantageous for citizens as it reduces the need to travel to distant locations and encourages the construction of infrastructure like buildings and roads.”

Overall, realtors are divided on the proposed changes. Some see potential benefits in decentralisation and infrastructure development, while others fear it could slow down the real estate market and limit growth in areas outside the new district headquarters. The final outcome will depend on how the reorganisation is implemented and its effects on infrastructure development and decentralisation.