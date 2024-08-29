Mixed responses by former footballers over plans to build OGH at Goshamahal Stadium

The recent announcement of the Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy that the government is planning to construct a new complex of the Osmania General Hospital on the grounds of the Goshamahal stadium has drawn a mixed response from former footballers who played on this iconic ground.

The Goshamahal stadium is closely linked to the history of Hyderabad football. The ground was laid out at the initiative of a football-loving police officer named Shivkumar Lal, who was the Inspector General of police in Hyderabad in the early 1950s.

It was on this ground that many of the great names of yesteryears developed their skills. It is also from here that coach S.A. Rahim built up the invincible Hyderabad City Police team that vanquished the best teams in India. The ground holds a deeply sentimental and emotional value for many former players.

Ex-player deeply saddened

One of the former players who is extremely unhappy is G.P. Vijay Kumar, IRS (Retired), Asst. Commissioner Customs and Central Excise. He is the son of G.M. Pentaiah, who was one of the most illustrious figures of Hyderabad football. Pentaiah Sab, as he was called, was an excellent player and coach. He obtained a qualification from Germany and became a FIFA referee.

“The sports-loving police official Shivkumar Lal and coach Rahim Sab fashioned the destiny of Hyderabad football at the Goshamahal ground. They trained the players and selected the teams at this venue. The careers of Hyderabad’s greatest players began from here. My teammates and I have played so many thrilling matches on this ground and I still remember all the action and unforgettable moments of those contests,” said Vijay Kumar.

Nizam’s Gold Cup matches

“In 1978 my team, Customs and Central Excise, won the Nizam’s Gold Cup here. We defeated the Indian Air Force squad after a hard-fought battle. All of the players were given promotions after this victory. The next year we again entered the final but lost to Dempo Sports Club of Goa. But before that, we defeated Rajasthan Police which had great players like Magan Singh and Chain Singh. But now I feel very sad that the ground where we scored so many wonderful victories will vanish,” lamented Vijay Kumar.

“I hope the Telangana Football Association will take up the matter with the Chief Minister and request him to change the plan. I want a delegation of former players to meet with the CM about this issue. I am ready to offer my services in any capacity to revive football at this stadium,” he added.

Amalraj’s pragmatic view

During his playing days, another former footballer Victor Amalraj, who had captained India, Mohammedan Sporting, East Bengal, and Mohun Bagan voiced a moderate opinion on this matter. He felt that if an alternate venue was offered, it was all right to change.

“The Goshamahal Stadium is no longer a good venue for football. The open areas where we used to park our vehicles have been encroached upon. The ground is not being maintained. The Chief Minister mentioned that an alternate venue will be offered at Petlaburj. If so, then we must look at it positively,” said Amalraj.

Similar situation in Kolkata

“Kolkata and the Eden Gardens stadium used to be considered the Mecca of Indian football. Then a new stadium was constructed in the Salt Lake region of Kolkata which was quite far from the Eden Gardens. At first, there was a big hue and cry among the football-crazy public of Kolkata. They raised the question: How can we travel to Salt Lake for every match?”

“But soon the transport facilities were improved and football activity flourished at the new venue. Teams from foreign countries came and played at the Salt Lake Stadium. I played matches there. The new stadium prospered and became popular. The same may happen in Hyderabad. We must be ready to adapt and adjust to changes in life,” Amalraj concluded.