MLA Mynampally Rohith creates ruckus outside news organisation

Hyderabad: Congress Medak MLA Mynampally Rohith allegedly created a ruckus outside the RTV office in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday, October 6, after the organisation published a report linking him with a land-grabbing case.

A purported video of the incident shows the MLA sitting on a chair in front of the office and shouting at the RTV staff.

“Why are only you broadcasting it? You said a land-grabbing case was filed. Is there a case? CI garu (Circle Inspector), please verify it. You verify whether there is a case or not, or else book a case against them right now,” the MLA was heard saying while pointing at a police officer.

Police officers are also seen standing around, without objection.

Medak MLA Mynampally Rohith allegedly created a ruckus outside the RTV office in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday, October 6, after the organisation published a report linking him with a land grabbing case.



A purported video of the incident shows the MLA sitting on a chair in front of… pic.twitter.com/LmwrH67Aij — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 7, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jubilee Hills police said no complaint was received from RTV. They also said that no land-grabbing case was registered with them against Mynampally Rohith.

Mynampally Rohith is a first-time MLA who was elected on a Congress ticket in the 2023 Assembly elections.

He is the son of Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, a senior political leader. Hanumanth Rao had resigned from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and joined the Congress in September 2023.

This is not the first time Rohith has been accused of threatening journalists. In December 2023, senior Telangana-based journalist Siddireddy Srinivas Reddy had alleged Rohith attacked him on two occasions.

Siddireddy Srinivas Reddy appeared on several YouTube channels like iDream and MirrorTV, claiming the attacks stemmed from his comments criticising Rohith and his father.

Reddy called Hanumantha Rao a “veedi rowdy” and criticised his switch to Congress from BRS, The South First said in a report.