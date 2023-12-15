Telangana journalist ‘attacked’ by Congress MLA; no case filed

Hyderabad: A senior Telangana-based journalist, Siddireddy Srinivas Reddy, has alleged that he was attacked by Congress MLA Mynampally Rohith, who was recently elected from Medak. Rohith is son of senior Congress leader Mynampally Hanumantha Rao.

The scribe alleged that he was attacked by the MLA on two occasions at the Telangana secretariat earlier this week. Saifabad police, on Wednesday, filed a complaint but no acknowledgement was given to Siddireddy.

When asked about the incident, Saifabad circle inspector Lakshmikanth Reddy told Siasat.com: “I am not working today, and I have no knowledge of any such complaint.”

Detective Inspector Nagarjuna said that ACP is handling the case. Despite repeated attempts, the ACP could not be availed for his comment.

Siddireddy Srinivas Reddy believes the attacks were due to his comments on the leader. He had criticised Rohith and his father, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, while appearing on several YouTube channels channels like iDream and MirrorTV. Reddy called Hanumantha Rao a “veedi rowdy” and criticised his switch to Congress from BRS, The South First said in a report.

According to reports, Journalists close to Srinivas Reddy said that the MLA’s henchmen also threatened the journalist in the parking lot as he was about to leave. Reddy now plans to approach the police with CCTV footage of the incident.