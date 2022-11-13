MLA poaching case: Rohith Reddy receives death threats; FIR lodged

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA, Pilot Rohith Reddy on Sunday lodged a complaint with Madhapur ACP – Ch Raghunandan Rao against unknown persons over phone calls threatening to eliminate him.

The MLA told the police that he has been receiving phone calls from 11 phone numbers originating from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. “The callers abused me in filthy language and said that I would be eliminated soon. I have a threat to my life and action should be taken against the callers,” MLA told the police.

The police, after examining the complaint, booked a case and an investigation is underway.

Also Read TRS MLAs poaching case: SIT conducts searches at Hyderabad hotel

The MLA had earlier lodged a complaint at Moinabad police station against three persons who he alleged have links to the BJP.

He said that they tried to lure four MLAs of the TRS into the BJP fold. The BJP agents allegedly offered huge amounts of money, prominent posts in the party and central government contracts if they join the BJP, audio recordings of which have been released by the TRS.

Rohith Reddy has also alleged that he was threatened with CBI, ED raids and arrests.

The three alleged BJP men – Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy – were arrested by the Moinabad police. A Special Investigation Team is formed by the Telangana government to investigate the case. The team is headed by the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C V Anand.