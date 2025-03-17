MLC Amer Ali Khan demands minority sub-plan in Telangana

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Amer Ali Khan has urged the Telangana government to introduce a Sub-Plan for minorities, ensuring dedicated financial allocations and targeted welfare measures.

Speaking during the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address in the Telangana Legislative Council on Saturday, he highlighted the Congress Government’s commitment to inclusive growth and social justice.

Support for Caste Survey and Welfare Schemes

Amer Ali Khan hailed the caste survey initiated by the Congress government as a historic step, stating that it would ensure data-driven policies for fair representation in welfare programs. He criticized the previous BRS regime for neglecting such an initiative, which he said deprived marginalized communities of their rightful benefits.

He highlighted key welfare schemes, including the Mahalakshmi Scheme, which saved Rs 5,005.95 crore in travel expenses for women through free bus rides, significantly enhancing their economic independence. He also praised initiatives such as the: Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham Scheme, Aarogyasri Health Insurance Scheme, Indira Mahila Shakti Mission.

Call for immediate action on scholarships and pending funds

Amer Ali Khan called for the immediate disbursement of delayed Overseas Scholarship funds and raised concerns about a Head Constable struggling to receive GPF funds to finance his daughter’s wedding.

He reaffirmed the Congress government’s focus on delivering results, stating:

“Minority empowerment means education, employment, healthcare, and financial security, not just promises. The difference between us and the previous government is clear that justice is now backed by action.”