MLC Amer Ali Khan extends Christmas greetings to Hyderabad Archibishop

Hyderabad: MLC Amer Ali Khan met with Cardinal Rev. Dr. Poola Anthony, the Archbishop of Hyderabad, to extend Christmas greetings to him and the Christian community.

This meeting underscores the government’s commitment to fostering goodwill among diverse religious communities in Telangana.

During the visit, Khan expressed his dedication to the welfare of the Christian community, assuring Cardinal Poola of his readiness to address any concerns they may have.

He emphasized that he would convey these issues directly to the Government of Telangana, reinforcing a collaborative approach to community engagement.

Cardinal Poola, who recently made history as the first Dalit Cardinal in India, welcomed Khan’s assurances and highlighted the importance of dialogue between government representatives and religious leaders.