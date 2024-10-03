MLC Amer Ali Khan inaugurates Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Talent Development Center.

Hyderabad: Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and News Editor of The Siasat Daily, Amer Ali Khan, inaugurated the Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Talent Development Center for Training, Placement, and Startups at Urdu Ghar, Mughalpura. The new center, established under the supervision of the Career Guidance Council, aims to enhance the skills of the youth and provide them with career development opportunities, including guidance on startups.

During the inauguration ceremony, Amer Ali Khan stated that leadership comes with immense responsibility, not only in the present world but also in the hereafter. This, he said, drives his passion for serving the community. He made an announcement, pledging to donate his entire MLC salary to the Millat Fund every month. Millat Fund supports the educational and economic development of the Muslim community.

Speaking on the significance of the new center, Khan highlighted that Urdu Ghar was originally built by his grandfather, the late Abid Ali Khan, and is currently under the leadership of Editor, Zahid Ali Khan. The new center is named in memory of the late Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, who made invaluable contributions to the community. Amer Ali Khan expressed hope that the center will serve as a hub for youth development and skill-building, helping young people unlock their potential.

MLC Amer Ali Khan during the inauguration of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Talent Development Center.

In his address, Amer Ali Khan also spoke at length about the growing challenges facing by the Muslim community across the country. He expressed concern over the targeted economic weakening of Muslims, pointing out that organized efforts are being made to destroy Muslim properties during communal riots. While Muslims were previously the primary targets of violence, he said, their homes, shops, and vehicles are now being deliberately set on fire as part of a larger conspiracy.

To protect against these challenges, Amer Ali Khan advised the community to invest in life insurance, health insurance, and general insurance. This, he explained, would enable them to rebuild after losses and secure their financial future. Despite the collection of Zakat, he noted that the community’s economic conditions have not improved, urging a deeper examination of the causes behind this stagnation.

Amer Ali Khan also raised concerns about the Waqf Amendment Bill, introduced by the Modi government. Describing it as unnecessary, he said the bill includes over 40 amendments but fails to address the fundamental issues present in the Waqf Act 1955. He expressed confidence that the bill would not succeed.

Highlighting the talent of youth in Hyderabad’s old city, Amer Ali Khan highlighted the importance of proper guidance and education. He noted that while the youth are currently only using a fraction of their abilities, centers like the Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Talent Development Center could help them tap into their full potential. By improving the quality of education and providing entrepreneurial guidance, he said, the center could pave the way for transformative changes in the economic conditions of the Old City.

The event also featured prominent speeches from community leaders. Professor Dr. Mohammad Mustafa Shareef former Director, Dairatul Maarif, Osmania University and President, Career Guidance Council highlighted the need for Muslims to reconnect with the teachings of the Qur’an, stating that much of the community’s current struggles stem from a disconnection with its spiritual roots. He stressed the importance of mental preparation and foresight, particularly for the younger generation, in navigating challenges and seizing opportunities.

Prof. Syed Aleem Ashraf Jaisi, HoD of the Arabic Department at Maulana Azad National Urdu University and Vice President of the Career Guidance Council, paid tribute to the late Zaheeruddin Ali Khan. He explained the virtues of piety, generosity, and forgiveness, as outlined in Islamic teachings, and called for more community members to contribute to social welfare.

The inauguration ceremony began with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an and included a Naat presentation. Syed Manawar, one of the key organizers, provided insights into the history and mission of the Career Guidance Council, which has been serving the community for 14 years by providing skill development programs. The event was attended by notable figures, including Dr. Syed Ali Luqman Hussaini, Azhar Baig, Mahmood Ali, Syed Bashiruddin, Muqeet Qadri, Syed Sami Owais, Wahid Ali Khan, and Taher Faraz.

Following the inauguration, Amer Ali Khan conducted a detailed inspection of the new facility, expressing his confidence that the center would play a crucial role in fostering entrepreneurship and unlocking the potential of Hyderabad’s youth. He also urged a shift in mindset, encouraging young people to aim higher and utilize their full potential in both education and entrepreneurship.

Mementos were presented to key figures at the event, marking the official opening of the Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Talent Development Center as a new chapter in the community’s efforts to empower its youth.