MLC Amer Ali Khan vows ‘no compromise’ with journalistic values

Hyderabad: Amer Ali Khan, Member of the Legislative Council and News Editor of The Siasat Daily reaffirmed his commitment to journalistic principles, stressing that he would never compromise on integrity, regardless of any political position he might hold.

Speaking at a ceremony organized by Anjuman-e-Mohiban-e-Urdu Telangana, marking the completion of 75 years of The Siasat Daily and his appointment as an MLC, Amer Ali Khan stressed that his focus remains on contributing to policy-making and public welfare.

During the event, presided over by Anjuman President Muhammad Maskeen Ahmed, Amer Ali Khan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community, stating, “I have no desire for power or position but aim to be part of the government’s policy and budgeting decisions. With Allah’s (SWT) grace, I will work to fulfill the expectations of the people, as my focus has always been on achieving our community’s goals.”

Amer Ali Khan further highlighted his commitment to economic upliftment, stating that his efforts to financially empower more than 100,000 individuals have already begun.

He noted that the Muslim community, particularly after 2002, has been targeted through various means, including property destruction. He urged the community to act cautiously in the face of provocations and announced plans to promote life, health, and general insurance among Muslims to protect against financial loss.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Ex-CEO Minority Welfare, Prof. SA Shukoor, Chairman of the Waqf Board; Azmatullah Hussaini, Chairman of the Minority Finance Corporation; and former Minority Commission Chairman Muhammad Qamaruddin. Prominent Urdu literary figure Shahid Adili also congratulated Amer Ali Khan, highlighting his dedication to community service.

Amer Ali Khan highlighted ongoing initiatives, including discussions with the Tata Group to develop solar power plants on Waqf lands in Telangana. He stated that such projects could generate significant income for the Waqf Board, contributing to the community’s economic development.

He also addressed de-reservation issues concerning DSC Urdu medium candidates and reaffirmed his commitment to resolving their problems through representation to the government.

In response to requests for the construction of Urdu halls in each district, Amer Ali Khan noted that existing Urdu halls should be named after Allama Iqbal and used as centres for educational and social activities, serving the needs of the community.

President of Anjuman Mohiban Urdu Telangana, Muhammad Maskeen Ahmed, praised The Siasat Daily for its 75 years of service, noting that “it has always promoted peace and brotherhood rather than sensationalism.”

Prof. SA Shukur remarked that “discussing The Siasat Daily’s accomplishments over the past 75 years would require more than just one session, as the paper’s contributions to education, social welfare, and journalism are unparalleled.”

The event concluded with a Mushaira, presided over by renowned poet Dr. Farooq Shakeel, featuring poets including Dr. Mohsin Jalgaonvi, Sardar Salim, Aleem Babar, Hina Shaheedi, Iqbal Dard, Anjani Kumar Goel, Saif Nizami, Rafia Nausheen, Baseer Khalid and King of satire Shahid Adili and Fareed Saher, Lateefuddin Lateer who added a literary touch to the evening.