MLC elections in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh on March 20: EC

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, February 24, announced that the elections for the legislative councils in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (AP) will be held on March 20.

It is to be noted that the elections are being conducted to replace current members of the Legislative Council (MLC) in the two states over the retirement of sitting MLCs. Five MLCs from Telangana including Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Satyvathi Rathod, Seri Subhash Reddy, Malleshwar Yegge and Riyazul Hassan Effendi are set to retire on March 29.

Also Read Telangana MLC elections: CEO holds meeting with collectors

Five MLCs set to retire from the AP legislative council include Krishna Murthy Janga, Duvvarapu Ram Rao, Parchuri Ashok Babu, B Tirumala Naidu and Ramakrishnudu Yanamala. The schedule for the MLC elections is as follows:

Notification for the election will be issued on March 3 with the last date for filing nominations on March 10. The nominations will be then scrutinised on March 11 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 13.

The election will be held from 9:00 am-4:00 pm March 20 and the counting will begin from 5:00 pm.

The ECI stressed that the election must be completed before March 24.