MLC Kavitha submits 35-page report on BC welfare in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha submitted a 35-page detailed report on the Backward Class (BC) on Monday, November 25, highlighting the importance of improving its social and economic conditions.

Accompanied by representatives of Telangana Jagruthi and United Phule Front, Kavitha submitted the report to the BC Dedicated Commission Chairman Busani Venkateswara Rao.

The report, whose findings are based on the ongoing caste survey in Telangana, listed the importance of BC reservations in local body elections. It is based on district-wise meetings with BC leaders, intellectuals, journalists, and other prominent figures.

The Backward Classes (BC) Declaration also promised to increase the BC reservations in local bodies to 42 per cent from the present 23 per cent within six months of assuming power. The Congress party had also promised 42 per cent reservation for BCs in government civil construction and maintenance contracts.

She said that her party’s priority is to uplift the backward class and ensure equal representation in Telangana’s development.

Speaking after the meeting with Rao, she appealed to the Congress-run state government to ensure a comprehensive caste survey and increase reservations in education, employment and political sectors.

Claiming that the BRS government took many measures for the welfare of BCs, she said the Congress government constituted a dedicated commission only after protest by the BRS.

She said the government has still not provided funds and staff to the Commission but was pressuring it to give its report immediately. She demanded that the Commission should act independently.

She said the Commission’s report should not be confined to political reservation but should cover other issues.

Kavitha said the government should tell people whether the caste survey will stand the legal scrutiny in the court. The Congress government should clear the doubts of BCs, she added.

The MLC said a movement will be launched on the demands for BCs like the movement undertaken for women’s reservation.

She said due justice was not delivered to BCs and they were not given the rights promised in the Constitution.

She claimed that after regional parties came to power, social and economic justice was done to BCs.

Implement Kamareddy declaration on BC, says Kavitha

Kavitha also demanded the Congress government to implement the Kamareddy Declaration, which promised many sops for the Backward Classes.

The state government early this month constituted the Dedicated Commission or the enumeration of Backward Classes to determine reservations in local bodies.

The Member of the Telangana Legislative Council said the government should implement the Karmareddy Declaration as it is.

The Declaration made during the Assembly elections last year had promised the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC sub-plan with statutory status apart from spending Rs 1 lakh crore in 5 years for BC welfare and creating a Most Backward Classes (MBC) Welfare department, including corporations for all the BC castes for their overall development.

