MLC polls: Prohibitory orders issued near ZPHS Ramachandrapuram

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 26th February 2025 9:58 am IST
Votes in line at the polling booth (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty, on Tuesday, February 25, issued prohibitory orders under 163 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for Thursday, February 27.

The orders are issued in view of the upcoming biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ and Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituencies.

The prohibitory order restricts the assembly of 5 or more persons in a 100-metre radius of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), which Polling station, at Ramachandrapuram.

Telangana MLC elections: Revanth alleges BRS-BJP secret pact to save KTR

CEO holds meeting with collectors

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Friday, February 21, held a video conference with district collectors to review poll preparations for the upcoming MLC elections.

The collectors briefed the CEO about election readiness, including assured facilities at polling stations, webcasting arrangements, micro observers appointment, training to polling personnel, ballot boxes overhauling etc apart from security measures at polling stations and strong rooms where polled ballot boxes will be stored for the Telangana MLC elections.

“They assured that 24-hour security and CCTV surveillance have been arranged for these facilities. The CEO also emphasized the importance of ensuring adequate facilities at polling booths and maintaining effective coordination among polling officials, distribution of voter slips, micro observer’s training and their deployment etc,” said a press release from the Telangana CEO’s office on the MLC elections.

