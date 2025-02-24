Telangana MLC elections: Revanth alleges BRS-BJP secret pact to save KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have entered into a secret pact to let the BJP win the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates MLC election, in return for freeing BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and others of charges in the Formula E scam, sheep distribution scam and phone tapping cases.

He alleged that as part of the pact, BRS fielded weak candidates in the Lok Sabha elections to secure 8 seats for BJP, helping bail out KTR and KCR in the phone-tapping case. He further claimed that BRS was repeating the strategy in the graduates and teachers MLC elections to shield itself from the sheep distribution and Formula E scams.

Revanth Reddy addressed three meetings as part of Congress’ MLC election campaign on Monday, February 24, in support of the party’s candidate V Narender Reddy.

Addressing a meeting in Mancherial, he responded to Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay questioning why the state government wasn’t arresting KTR and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

Questioning why Bandi Sanjay, who holds the home affairs portfolio in the cabinet, couldn’t extradite and bring back Prabhakar Rao and Shravan Rao, the main accused in the phone-tapping case from the US in 10 months.

“It has been 10 months since we have written a letter to the Union home ministry and issued a red-corner notice against Prabhakar Rao and Sharavan Rao. If they are brought back, KCR and KTR will have to go to jail. Is this not the reason why the Centre has kept all the documents seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the sheep distribution scam and the Formula-E scam,” he asked, alleging that the secret pact between the BRS and BJP was made in Delhi.

“A person who has not fielded his party’s candidate is telling the people not to vote for Congress. Is this not telling the people indirectly to vote for BJP,” he questioned, accusing KCR of helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi and creating problems for the Congress government in Telangana.

He accused BJP state president G Kishan Reddy of pressuring Union ministers to block Metro Rail Phase 2 sanctions and withhold funds for the Regional Ring Road, Musi Rejuvenation, and Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Challenging Kishan Reddy, he dared him to seek votes for BJP in the upcoming MLC elections only after securing the necessary permissions and funds from the Centre for these projects.

He warned that if Congress’ graduates MLC candidate Narender Reddy loses, BJP and BRS would use it to claim that the defeat was due to Revanth Reddy conducting the BC census in Telangana.

Questioning whether people would punish him in the MLC elections because the Congress government passed a resolution in favour of SC categorisation, Revanth challenged Modi to introduce a Bill in Parliament for nationwide SC categorisation if he was truly committed to the cause.

The MLC elections on February 27 will be held in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda (Teachers), Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar (Teachers), and Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar (Graduates) constituencies.