MLC polls: TPCC names observers for graduate constituencies

As many as 43 observers have been appointed for Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar graduates' constituency and 34 for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates' constituency.

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Indian politician speaking at a public event with a microphone, surrounded by audience members.
Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday, October 13, appointed observers for the enrolment of graduate voters for the Telangana Legislative Council elections from the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituencies.

According to Goud’s order, “The appointed observers shall coordinate and consult with all leaders and stakeholders concerned across the respective districts and ensure that the enrolment of graduate voters is carried out effectively, in the true letter and spirit of the party’s objectives.”

As many as 43 observers have been appointed for Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar graduates’ constituency and 34 for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituency.

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