MLC polls: TPCC names observers for graduate constituencies

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday, October 13, appointed observers for the enrolment of graduate voters for the Telangana Legislative Council elections from the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituencies.

TPCC Appoints Observers for Graduate Voter Enrolment



పట్టభద్రుల ఓటరు నమోదు కోసం టీపీసీసీ పరిశీలకుల నియామకం



తెలంగాణ శాసనమండలి పట్టభద్రుల నియోజకవర్గాల ఎన్నికల నేపథ్యంలో పట్టభద్రుల ఓటరు నమోదు ప్రక్రియను సమర్థవంతంగా నిర్వహించేందుకు హైదరాబాద్–రంగారెడ్డి–మహబూబ్‌నగర్ &… pic.twitter.com/p6vDIclriO — Congress for Telangana (@Congress4TS) October 13, 2026

According to Goud’s order, “The appointed observers shall coordinate and consult with all leaders and stakeholders concerned across the respective districts and ensure that the enrolment of graduate voters is carried out effectively, in the true letter and spirit of the party’s objectives.”

As many as 43 observers have been appointed for Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar graduates’ constituency and 34 for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituency.