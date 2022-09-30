MLC polls: Voter registration for Konkan teachers’ constituency to start on Oct 1

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 30th September 2022 10:34 pm IST
ANI

Thane: Registration of voters for the Konkan division teachers’ legislative council constituency will start from Saturday, an official said.

A release said some 15,000 persons were eligible to vote in the last polls and efforts were being taken to increase this number.

“The term of incumbent Balaram Patil ends on February 7 next year. Publication of first voter list will be on October 15 and the second on October 25. The draft voters list will be published on November 23 and the final list on December 30,” the release said.

MS Education Academy

Eligible teachers can register as voters at 14 locations, including sub-divisional and tehsildar offices, it added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button