Hyderabad: MMTS services have been canceled on Wednesday due to a traffic block at Secunderabad yard.

The following trains on the given routes have been cancelled: train number 47251 from Medchal –Hyderabad, train number 47244 from Hyderabad—Medchal, train number 47252 from Falaknuma—Secunderabad, train number 47250 from Secunderabad—Falaknuma, train number 47243 from Secunderabad—Medchal , and train number 47241 from Medchal—Secunderabad.