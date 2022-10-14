MMTS train services punctuality at over 93 percent

Hyderabad: The Multi Modal Transport Service (MMTS) – the suburban rail transport service in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad – has consistently been operating at over 90 percent punctuality in the current financial year.

The average punctuality of the trains has been maintained between 93–95 percent in more than six months in the current financial year, averaging 93.7 percent till October 12 during 2021-22.

After the Covid pandemic induced stoppage of MMTS trains, the South Central Railway has been gradually re-introducing the MMTS services starting from June 2021.

The number of operational services has been increased (in different phases) to 86 services which are being operated daily from Monday to Saturday, so as to cater to the daily commuters in the twin city region.

Further, to optimally utilise the lesser number of passengers during Sundays – owing to most of the Office, schools, colleges, etc being closed – 34 services are not being operated. During this time, important maintenance works are being taken up so as to avoid inconvenience to the travelling public on regular working days. Importantly, these 34 train services which are discontinued have been identified in such a way that it does not affect larger section of the public and suffices the needs of public with the existing services.

The combined efforts of gradually increasing the train services along with punctual operation of the MMTS services has led to the steady increase in the patronage for these trains.

In the current financial year, the average passengers travelled per day has increased from around 51,000 passengers during April 2022 to 63,800 passengers per day in the month of September. Now, in October 2022, the average number of MMTS passengers has further increased to around 66,000 persons.

Another major factor for the growing patronage is cost of MMTS travel. MMTS is the least-cost transport option for the sub-urban passengers in the twin cities region. The fare of MMTS train services starts from as low as Rs. 5 (for travel upto 15 kms) and increases to Rs. 10 for passenger travelling upto 40 kms. The maximum fare is only Rs. 15 for passenger travelling beyond 40 kms. Season ticket facility is also available for daily commuters of MMTS which is very less when compared to the other modes of transport.

Both the regular tickets as well as the season tickets can also be purchased online through the UTS mobile App, which is gaining popularity day by day. Apart from it, MMTS tickets can also be purchased at general booking counters & through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) as per the convenience.

Currently, these services cater to passengers across a stretch of 50 Kms spread over the sections of Falaknuma – Secunderabad – Hyderabad – Begumpet – Lingampalli – Telapur – Ramachandrapuram covering 29 Railway stations, connecting the Southern and Eastern parts of the city with the fast developing Western part of the city.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (in-charge), South Central Railway appealed to the passengers to utilise the MMTS services – the most convenient and best travel option within the city – for safe and economic transportation. The ticketing facility is also made very easy with wide variety of options for the hassle free purchase of tickets, he stated.