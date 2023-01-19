MNCs are leveraging Telangana’s technology, life sciences ecosystem: KTR at Davos

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday said that global companies are leveraging Telangana’s Technology and life science ecosystem.

The minister made the statement during a panel discussion on Biotech Revolution at WEF (World Economic Forum) held at Davos.

He further said, “India has played a tremendous role in the pharma sector by being the largest provider of generic drugs globally. As the intersection of technology and biology has enabled exciting new opportunities, global companies are leveraging technology and the Lifesciences ecosystem in Telangana”.

“With the power of science further enhanced by data & digital technologies, a combination of biotech & data science has led to a phenomenal shift in the way drugs are developed, patients are treated & healthcare solutions are delivered,” he stated.

Also Read Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel to set up Rs 2K Cr worth Hyperscale Data Centre

Listing out major achievements of Telangana’s biotech ecosystem, Minister @KTRTRS mentioned that Hyderabad’s @BharatBiotech developed India’s first indigenous vaccine for #Covid19 and spelt out several companies that have augmented the supply of vaccines. — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) January 19, 2023

The minister also shared his thoughts on the topography of capabilities for the biotech revolution in the fields of medicine, food, and materials.

KTR used Bharat Biotech as an example in the list of achievements of Telangana’s biotech ecosystem and said that the firm developed India’s first indigenous vaccine for COVID-19 and also spelt out several other companies that have augmented the supply of vaccines.