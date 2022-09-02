MNS apologises, suspends activist for assaulting woman shopkeeper

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday suspended its south Mumbai Up-Vibhag chief Vinod Argyle after a video showing him abusing, pushing and assaulting a woman shopkeeper sparked an uproar.

Senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said that he was “disturbed” after seeing the videos of the incident, and said MNS President Raj Thackeray has always advocated respect for women.

“Despite similar strict instructions to the party workers, this incident has occurred and I apologise on behalf of the MNS,” said Nandgaonkar in a statement this evening.

Also Read Video: Woman slapped by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader

He said the party has taken a tough view of this and suspended Argyle and further steps will be taken after the party probes into the incident.

The shocking incident, in which Argyle was seen abusing, pushing, dragging and assaulting woman shopkeeper, Parkash Devi, till she fell on the pavement, sparked a massive furore in state political circles.

Shiv Sena women leaders like Dr. Manisha Kayande, and ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Nationalist Congress Party’s chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase, Maharashtra State Council for Women President Rupali Chakankar and others had slammed the MNS and demanded stringent police action against the perpetrators, and an apology from Raj Thackeray.

After registering a non-cognisable complaint on the August 28 incident, the Nagpada police finally lodged a complaint and detained Argyle, Satish Lad and Raju Argyle and further investigations are underway.