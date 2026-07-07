Mobile Anganwadi vans launched to reach migrant workers’ children

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Women and Child Welfare Danasuya Seethakka on Tuesday, July 7, said no child should be deprived of Anganwadi services, as she launched a Mobile Anganwadi vehicle aimed at reaching children of migrant workers in the city.

Seethakka jointly launched the vehicle with Minister for Labour G Vivek at the Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD), with support from the Labour Department.

The vehicle, flagged off on the occasion, will provide Anganwadi services in Indiramma Colony in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Children will play key role in Telangana-2047 goals: Seethakka

Speaking after the launch, Seethakka said children were the nation’s wealth and future, and that today’s children would play a key role in achieving the state government’s Telangana-2047 development goals.

The minister said that until now, nutritional meals, healthcare, pre-school education and mother-and-child welfare services were available only to children who could access traditional Anganwadi centres. This, she said, meant that children living in areas without such centres, particularly those of migrant workers who come to cities like Hyderabad for work, were being deprived of these services.

“With the aim that not even one such child should be distant from government services, we are bringing these Mobile Anganwadi centres into operation,” Seethakka said, adding that the vehicles would travel directly to areas where migrant workers predominantly reside.

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All Anganwadi services to be available on wheels

Seethakka said the Mobile Anganwadi centres would offer the same range of services as regular Anganwadi centres, including nutritional meals, health check-ups, growth monitoring, pre-school education and mother-and-child welfare services.

According to the minister, each Mobile Anganwadi vehicle has the capacity to deliver services equivalent to about 10 Anganwadi centres, catering to nearly 300 beneficiaries per vehicle. She said the programme had been designed to take welfare services directly to where people live and work.