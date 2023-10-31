Mobile internet ban in Manipur again extended till Nov 5

Imphal: To prevent spread of harmful messages, photos, and videos by anti-social elements, the Manipur government on Tuesday extended the mobile internet ban for another five days till November 5.

The Home Department extended the mobile Internet ban twice in less than a week after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh recently had indicated that the government would consider withdrawing the ban within the next few days.

Singh, while addressing a government function last week, had sought patience from the citizens, particularly the students and youth on the issue.

After last month students’ agitation, the Manipur government had on September 26, two days after the ban was lifted after 143 days, again suspended mobile Internet data services, internet/data services and after each five days, the ban had been extended.

A Home Department notification on Tuesday said that the ban was extended following “apprehensions that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate videos inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation”.

The Director General of Policeon October 30 had “reported that there are still reports of public protest against the deployment of Central security forces, public convention, meeting at various local clubs and block levels, attempt to storm elected members’ residences, Civil Society Organisations leaders’ residences.

“… there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state of Manipur,” said the notification, issued by Commissioner, Home, T. Ranjit Singh.

Mobile internet was banned in the entire state after the ethnic violence broke out on May 3. Though the ban was lifted on September 23, it had to be imposed again on September 26 after students clashed with security forces following images of the bodies of two young missing students, including a girl, circulating on the social media.