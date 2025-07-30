Mobile snatching gang held in Hyderabad, property worth Rs 3.5L recovered

Hyderabad: Five individuals from a notorious robbery gang were arrested by the Jeedimetla police on Wednesday, July 30, on charges of stealing cellular phones. Two motorcycles and nine mobile phones worth Rs 3.5 lakh were recovered from them.

The arrests were made based on a complaint from a 21-year-old woman who stated she was pushed and robbed of her mobile by two bikers while walking towards the Shapur Nagar bus stop on July 27.

The accused have been identified as 19-year-old R Vaijayanth alias Varun, 21-year-old R Shiva, 23-year-old R Naresh Nayak alisa Naresh and Venkat.

According to the police, the five men are serial offenders, involved in several cases of mobile snatching, automobile theft, and other ordinary theft cases in the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police stations.

Shiva has also been involved in a rape case, and Naresh has 11 cases against him in various police stations of Cyberabad.

The gang is also addicted to alcohol and ganja and often assemble behind Vignanpuri colony, Sangeeth Nagar, Kukatpally and Jagadgirigutta bus stop for regular meetings. They also prey on Kukatpally, Jeedimetla, Madhapur, JNTU, Prasanth Nagar, and Moosapet areas for vulnerable individuals and commit thefts.

A case has been registered against them and further investigation is ongoing.