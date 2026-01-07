Hyderabad’s cafe scene has been steadily expanding beyond familiar desserts, and one spot in Kondapur is leaning fully into a niche rarely explored in the city. Toyo is a Japanese dessert cafe that dedicates its menu exclusively to sweets inspired by Japan, from soft mochi and fish-shaped taiyaki to indulgent Shibuya toast and matcha-based drinks.

At a time when most cafes prefer variety, Toyo’s decision to focus on a single dessert culture reflects a growing appetite among Hyderabadis for global flavours served in their original form.

What is on Toyo’s menu?

Toyo’s menu centres on Japanese desserts, with an emphasis on both traditional and cafe-style adaptations. One of the highlights is mochi, featuring a soft, chewy exterior paired with creamy fillings, as well as ice cream fillings. It is available in flavours like chocolate, matcha, strawberry, blueberry, taro, mango and many more.

The cafe also serves taiyaki, the popular fish-shaped waffle dessert, which comes in more than five flavours, fillings and dippings. Along with that, the menu also features Shibuya toast- thick slices of toast topped with cream, fruits, sauces and chocolate, designed for sharing.

Another notable offering is kakigori, the Japanese shaved ice dessert, available in flavours such as watermelon, matcha, mango, Thai tea, strawberry and Mount Fuji.

For those who prefer lighter options, the menu includes Japanese-style cheesecakes, brownies and a range of matcha-based drinks, tapioca boba tea, popping boba tea and frappes, rounding out the dessert-only offering.

Desserts at Toyo are generally priced between Rs. 250 and Rs. 450, while beverages fall in the Rs. 220 to Rs. 350 range, with the average cost for two coming to around Rs. 600.

Why Japanese desserts are finding takers in Hyderabad

The growing interest in Japanese desserts mirrors a wider shift in Hyderabad’s food culture, where diners are increasingly curious about global dessert trends beyond familiar Western options. Desserts like mochi, matcha-based drinks and kakigori, once considered niche, are now becoming part of the city’s expanding dessert vocabulary.

As Hyderabad’s cafe culture continues to evolve, specialised concepts like Toyo point to a changing palate. By focusing entirely on Japanese desserts, the Kondapur cafe taps into the city’s growing interest in global flavours while carving out a distinct niche of its own.