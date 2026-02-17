Model Code of Conduct lifted after Telangana Municipal election process

Hyderabad: The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which was enforced for the second ordinary elections to urban local bodies in Telangana has been lifted following the completion of the election process.

The Telangana State Election Commission had earlier issued a notification to conduct elections for seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities across the state. Polling was held on February 11, and the counting of votes took place on February 13.

State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini had announced that the Model Code of Conduct would come into force immediately after the election schedule was released. The commission had called upon candidates and voters to strictly follow the guidelines to ensure free and fair elections.

With the election process completed as per the announced timeline, the restrictions imposed under the Model Code of Conduct are no longer in effect.