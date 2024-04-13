Model code violation case filed against BJP’s Bhushan Singh in Gonda

Published: 13th April 2024 11:11 pm IST
Gonda: A case for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and prohibitory orders was on Saturday filed against BJP MP from Kaiserganj and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a senior official said.

District Magistrate (DM) Neha Sharma said the MP visited several villages in the Katra assembly segment of his constituency under the Khargupur police station area with a convoy of about 25-30 vehicles on Friday without permission.

As a result, in-charge of the flying squad team of the Katra market area Dr Nazmul Islam filed a case under relevant sections against Singh, Sharma said.

The DM said restrictions under CrPC section 144 is in force in the district in view of the Lok Sabha elections ahead and that the district administration was committed to complying with the Model Code of Conduct.

Strict action will be taken if anyone violates it, the official added.

Police station in-charge Dinesh Singh said a case has been registered under relevant sections and the investigation was handed over to Sub-Inspector Mrityunjay Singh.

The BJP has yet to declare its candidate for the Kaiserganj seat.

