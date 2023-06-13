Moderate quake in Manipur, no damage reported

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th June 2023 3:36 pm IST
6 magnitude quake hits Pakistan; tremors felt in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir
Representative image

Imphal: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter Scale hit Manipur’s mountainous Ukhrul areas bordering Myanmar on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the tremor was felt in the hilly areas in northeastern Ukhrul district and adjoining areas, which shares a border with Myanmar.

Also Read
Manipur: Kukis unhappy, may not attend meetings; Meiteis welcome move

The quake, which struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface, caused panic among the residents who rushed out of their homes.

MS Education Academy

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing them to build quake-protective structures.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th June 2023 3:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button