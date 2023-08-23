Moderate rain spells expected in Hyderabad for next 2 days

Telangana Fire Department control room has issued an alert asking people to avoid taking shelter under trees.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 23rd August 2023 11:27 am IST
Moderate rains forecast in Hyderabad for next 2 days
Rains (Representative image)

Hyderabad: The weather forecast department has said that parts of the city are expected to receive light to moderate rain spells for the next 48 hours.

On Tuesday, Telangana saw scattered rains in its central, and eastern areas while light rains were also witnessed in Hyderabad at a few places.

As per the IMD, weather systems of low-pressure areas and cyclonic circulations had subsided and low-level westerly and north-westerly winds prevailed over the state.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana for the next two days as per the weather forecast by the Telangana Planning and Development Society.

Meanwhile, the TS Fire Department Control Room has reportedly issued an alert asking people to avoid taking shelter under trees.

