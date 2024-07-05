Moderate rainfall lashes parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the monsoon season set in, different parts of Hyderabad witnessed light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers along with gusty winds, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 25.6 degrees Celsius and 33.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD Hyderabad has also tweeted a weather radar map indicating that “a cloud patch is approaching from the southwest, expected to bring light to moderate rainfall to Rajendranagar, Charminar, Abids, Khairatabad, LB Nagar, and surrounding areas within the next hour.”

A cloud patch is approaching from the southwest, expected to bring light to moderate rain to Rajendranagar, Charminar, Abids, Khairatabad, LB Nagar, and surrounding areas within the next hour.@Director_EVDM @HYDTP @GHMCOnline pic.twitter.com/B0auyWvxFn — IMD_Metcentrehyd (@metcentrehyd) July 5, 2024

Rajendra nagar, Charminar, Khairabad, Abids, OU , Uppal and surroundings to get moderate rain during next couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/VjCgtK3Ks0 — IMD_Metcentrehyd (@metcentrehyd) July 5, 2024

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, known for his accurate predictions, “Southern parts of Hyderabad, including Rajendranagar, Aramghar, Sivarampalle, Budvel, Lakshmiguda, Pahadi Sharif, Balapur, Shamshabad, Kishanbagh, Shalibanda, Barkas, and Chandrayanagutta, can expect a rain spell within the next hour, with more scattered spells likely in the hours to come.”

Hyderabad likely to receive rainfall in next 5 days

Apart from regular weather updates, the IMD Hyderabad has forecasted that all zones, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are likely to receive rainfall with light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightening and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) for the next five days from July 5 to July 9.

Hyderabad residents have been advised to call the GHMC helpline numbers 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance from the Disaster Response Force during the rainfall.

A continuous spell of rainfall is expected across Telangana

Apart from Hyderabad, IMD has issued a forecast for the next 7 days in Telangana, predicting light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at isolated places across the region.

However, heavy rainfall is expected in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal and Hyderabad districts specifically on July 8 and July 9.

IMD Hyderabad has issued advisories for restricted movement due to expected heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across Telangana. Citizens are urged to stay informed about weather warnings and avoid waterlogged areas.